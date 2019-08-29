Man robs woman of ₹90k in Pune, threatens to publish nude pics on social media

pune

The Bhosari police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man for threating to publish nude pictures of a woman on social media and then cheating her to the tune of ₹90,000. The incident took place on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Virendra Singh Manthon, 23, a resident of Koregaon Park.

According to the complainant (victim), Manthon took nude pictures of her from his phone and promised her a job at an event management company. He then threatened to publish her pictures on social media. He also took her Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and the personal identification number (PIN) and withdrew ₹90,000 from her account.

According to the police, Manthon also sent her obscene messages.

A case under section 67 A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) has been registered against Manthon at Bhosari police station.

