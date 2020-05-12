e-paper
More relaxations in operation of non-essential shops in non-containment zones of Pune: Civic chief

More relaxations in operation of non-essential shops in non-containment zones of Pune: Civic chief

pune Updated: May 12, 2020 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Tuesday announced more relaxations in the operation of non-essential shops in non-containment zones of the city. As per the new order, more shops like home utility, furniture repair, among others, have been allowed to run their business on specific days of the week in non-containment zones.

Gaikwad issued the order and said that all the restrictions would continue in the 69 containment zones and there would be strict lockdown in those area. However, in the other 90 per cent of the city more relaxations have been brought in. The timing for shops to be operational in non-containment zones is 7am-7pm.

As per Tuesday’s order, following shops will be open on Monday- laundry, stationery and raw material providers for medical equipment. On Tuesday, vehicle repair shops, ready furniture stores and home utility shops can operate. On Wednesday, laundry, footwear, stationery stores and raw material providers for medical equipment can resume business. Vehicle repair, home utility, stationery and ready furniture stores can also open on Thursday.

Friday will see laundry, foot wear stores and construction material shops operating, while Saturday will see vehicle repair shops, home utility shops, construction material shops and ready furniture stores open.

On Sunday, vehicle repair shops, home utility stores and shops selling construction material will be open along with footwear and stationery stores.

