Mumbai resident dupes Pune businessman of Rs.11 lakh with fake domain ID of DRDO

A Kothrud businessman was allegedly duped by a resident of Mumbai via a fake domain ID of the defence research and development organisation (DRDO), created by the accused.

The cyber cell of Pune police arrested Anshul Singh,35, a resident of Goregaon,Mumbai, after a complaint was filed by Kothrud businessman Vidhyadhar Bhamburkar, 49, who said he was cheated of Rs.11 lakh.

According to police, Singh represented the DRDO and sent an email to Bhamburkar from the fake domain ID placing an order for electronic items and demanding a commission.

Bhamburkar, who deals in sound systems, fell prey to Singh’s mail and paid him Rs 11 lakh as a commission in the hope of an order from DRDO.

Police inspector Shankar Khatake, who is investigating the case, said,“As per our primary probe, Rs 11 lakh was taken by the suspect.We have arrested him and got police custody till February 25.”

Vidhyadhar received several mails showing a purchase order. However, after paying the commission to Singh, the mails stopped. That is when Bhamburkar called DRDO and was informed him that no person named Singh worked there.

“I thought the purchase order was confirmed because it was sent to me through an official mail ID, but when there was no call from DRDO, I knew I was duped.”

On February 2, Vidhyadhar approached the Kothrud police and a first information report (FIR) was registered under the Indian penal code (IPC) and relevant sections of the information technology act.

During the investigation, the cyber cell traced details of Anshul Singh to an address in Uttar Pradesh.

With the help of Vidhyadhar, the police set up a trap, called him to Pune and then arrested him on February 19 in Kothrud.

After the arrest, police found he was a resident of Mumbai and was operating a fake DRDO online account, complete with fake domain ID and email.