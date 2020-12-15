National Family Health Survey: Sex ratio in Pune district drops to 918 females per 1,000 males in 2019-20

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS), in its fifth district survey, has found that Pune’s sex ratio has dropped from 924 females per 1,000 males as of 2015-16, to 918 females in 2019-20.

The results of the survey, released to HT on Monday, also found that 70.6% of married women used some family planning method in 2015-16. This has gone down to 57.8% as of 2019-20.

The survey was conducted in 2019 across 786 households in Pune district.

The survey was conducted from June 19, 2019, to December 30, 2019, by the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR).

In Pune, information was gathered from 832 women and 140 men.

The women’s schedule covered a wide variety of topics, including marriage, fertility, contraception, children’s immunisation and healthcare, nutrition, reproductive health, sexual behaviour, HIV/AIDS, women’s empowerment, and domestic violence, which are all primary health indicators in the district.

The survey found that in Pune district, the female to male sex ratio has been further imbalanced in the past four years, with the gap between the two genders wideneing.

The district reported six fewer females per thousand males in the year 2019-2020 as compared to the year 2015-16.

The survey also showed that the at birth, the sex ratio for children, in terms of females per 1,000 males, also went down from 927 to 873 in these three years.

The survey also revealed that the percentage of women married before the age of 18 in Pune as 24.5% in 2015-2016 and went down to 24% in 2019-20.

It also found that 3.3% of girls surveyed aged 15-19 years were already mothers or pregnant at the time of the survey. This figure was 5.5% in 2015-16.

With regards to usage of family planning methods, the data showed that in 2015-16, 70.6% of the currently married women aged 15-49 years used some method, which went down to 57.8% in 2019-20.

The survey further showed that about 55.5% of the women had used some form of sterilisation in 2015-2016; this went down to 43.4% in 2019-20.

National Family Health Survey - 5 (2019-2020)

Fieldwork for the survey was conducted from June 19, 2019 to December 30, 2019 by Indian Institute of Health Management Research in the state

(data for Pune district)

Information gathered from

786 households

832 women

140 men

Indicators/NFHS-5 (2019-20)/ NFHS-4 (2015-16)

Population and Household Profile

Female population age 6 years and above who ever attended school (%)== 84.8== 82.3

Population below age 15 years (%) 22.8 ==21.5

Sex ratio of the total population (females per 1,000 males) 918== 924

Sex ratio at birth for children born in the last five years (females per 1,000 males) 873==927

Data shows that there is drastic fall in female sex ratio in past three years

Current use of family planning methods (currently married women age 15–49 years)

Any method (%) 57.8== 70.6

Any modern method 6 (%) 55.9==69.8

Female sterilization (%) 43.3==55.5

Data also states that the percentage of married women who used any of the modern methods of family planning has also reduced in the district