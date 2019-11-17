NCP leaders discuss ‘key issues’ related to Maha govt formation in Pune’s core committee meet; Pawar plans to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

pune

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:33 IST

The Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) core committee held its meeting in Pune on Sunday in which leaders discussed “key issues” related to the formation of the new government in Maharashtra.

After the meeting, NCP chief Sharad Pawar left for Delhi where he will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday. The meeting between the two party chiefs will be followed by another meeting between Congress and NCP leaders on Tuesday.

“Sunday’s meeting discussed formation of the new government at the earliest in view of governor’s rule in Maharashtra. Since the NCP has contested the elections in alliance with the Congress, leaders of the two parties will discuss the issue together to decide the next move,” said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.

The core committee meeting, held for more than two hours, was attended by senior party leaders including Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Avhad, Malik, Dhananjay Munde, Supriya Sule and Sunil Tatkare. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel, however, was absent for the meeting held at Pawar’s residence in Modi Baug, Pune.

While the NCP chief has already clarified about forming a government with the Shiv Sena, there is no clarity on multiple issues, including distribution of portfolios and common minimum programme. Pawar is expected to discuss the key issues of sharing of power and ministries between the NCP and Congress in his meeting with Sonia Gandhi.