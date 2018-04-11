NFAI to host a retrospective of experimental filmmaker Amit Dutta

NFAI has announced its collaboration with Arbhaat film club to host a retrospective of Amit Dutta as a part of Documentary Film Club, one of the country’s most important and prolific. Dutta is a graduate of FTII and also has taught at the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

“Amit Datta is one of the major contemporary filmmakers of India and a graduate of FTII. He has explored various art forms through his unique style of filmmaking. Even though his films have won accolades in major international film festivals, the screening of his films have been very rare in India. Therefore we planned this retrospective.

“Also, I wanted Amit to come and interact with young filmmakers and I am happy that he has agreed to come,” said Prakash Magdum, director NFAI.

He is known for his stylistic experimentation and elusive symbolism in his films.

“His visual and narrative style draws on a rich source of inspiration including literature, personal and shared mythology, philosophy, technology,” said filmmaker and founder of Aarbhaat Film club Umesh Kulkarni, who is also Dutta’s batchmate.

Dutta has received immense critical acclaim across the world in several international film festivals. His research and fieldwork on the miniature traditions of the Kangra Valley have resulted in collaborations with the art historians Dr Eberhard Fischer and Dr BN Goswami, notably the 2010 film on the miniature artist Nainsukh (2010).

Among his important works are films made on the artists Jangarh Singh Shyam, Ram Kumar and Paramjit Singh. His works of fiction include the highly praised films Kramasha (2007) and Aadmi Ki Aurat Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2009). Apart from excelling in the craft of filmmaking, he has also written the novel ‘Kaljayi Kambakht’ (2016) and a compilation of his ideas as a film student, ‘Khud Se Kayi Sawal’ (2017).

Previously his films have been screened at various top museums and film festivals like Museum of Modern Art (MoMA New York), Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York), Venice Film festival, Cinema Du Reel and Toronto International Film festival.

The retrospective of this prolific filmmaker will be held on 14 and 15th April 2018 along with the director who will be here to interact with the audience.