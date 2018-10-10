Pimpri-Nigdi metro line extension to cost Rs 1500 crore

Contents of the detailed project report (DPR) concerning the extension of the Pimpri-Nigdi metro route reveal a cost of Rs 1,500 crore for this line extension, Rs 200 crore of which will come from the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC), according to PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

Maha-Metro submitted its DPR for the extension of the Pimpri-Nigdi metro route on October 3 and as per the DPR will run parallel to the old Pune-Mumbai highway, till Nigdi. “We have received the DPR to extend the metro from Pimpri to Bhakti Shakti chowk, Nigdi; a total of 7 km,” Hardikar said.

The balance funds for the extension are to be raised from the central and state government, civic officials who requested anonymity, said.

The Metro DPR proposes three stations - Chinchwad, Akurdi and Nigdi - on the line extension, apart from a multi-modal hub at Nigdi chowk.

The extension of the metro till Nigdi comes after local residents conducted a signature campaign to demand for the same, backed by several social organisations and activists.

Maha-Metro conducted a technical survey, apart from traffic and ridership studies and environmental impact while preparing the DPR for the route extension.

Maha-Metro officials also claim they will not miss the 2021 deadline to complete project, irrespective of the line extension.

Metro line extension: Pimpri to Bhakti Shakti chowk, Nigdi

Length - 7 km

Number of stations - 3 (Chinchwad, Akurdi and Nigdi)

Projected cost - Rs 1500 crore

PCMC’s share - Rs 200 crore

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:27 IST