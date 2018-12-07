PMPML to ply extra buses for music lovers to, from the new venue of the

The new venue for 66th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahostav will not be a hinderance for music lovers, as PMPML will ply special bus services to the Maharashtriya Mandal Krida Sankul, Mukundnagar.

“This year, PMPML is going to offer special bus services for the convenience of music lovers, with these buses beginning from their point of origin one hour prior to start of the festival each day,” said Siddharth Shirole, director, PMPML.

This year, Ola and Uber will also identify the destination of Sawai 2018 on the app so that it will be easy for people to get to the venue.

Shadja (film showing) and Antaranga (discussion) will be held from December 12 to 14 at the Sawai Gandharva Smarak on Ganeshkhind road near Rahul theatre between 10am and 12pm. Entry to both is free, on a first-come first-served basis. Some seats will be reserved for invitees.

Pune's renowned photographer Sateesh Paknikar, always a major attraction at the festival, will display an exhibition of pictures entitled ‘Saath Sangat’, at the venue of the festival.

This year, the Vatsalabaai Joshi award will be awarded to noted vocalist Pt Ulhas Kashalkar. The award will be in the form of Rs 51,000 in cash, a citation and a memento.Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar is son of ND Kashalkar and disciple of Pt Gajananbuwa Joshi and Pt Ram Marathe.

Shrinivas Joshi, executive president, Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal and Sateesh Paknikar, were present at a press conference announcing the above.

PMPML special buses for Sawai Gandharva, Dec 12 - Dec 16

All routes from point to venue, Maharashtriya Mandal Krida Sankul, Mukundnagar , and back, post end of day’s performances

Kothrud depot (Paud road)

Warje, Malwadi

Sinhgad road (Dhayari),

Pimpri-Chinchwad (Bhakti-Shakti chowk, Nigdi)

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:07 IST