Pune police book Aadhar hospital, docs and healthcare company in wake of fraud allegations

pune

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:17 IST

The Pune police, on Sunday, booked 13 employees of a multi-speciality hospital, for allegedly treating a patient without credentials, leading to the death of the patient.

The accused are also charged with forging hospital documents.

The police have also booked Aadhar multi-speciality hospital, located in Narhe gaon and a private healthcare company. Of the 13 people, eight are doctors and five are office bearers of Aadhar multi-speciality hospital.

The complaint has been lodged by Kashinath Saudagar Talekar, 69, the uncle of the deceased patient and a resident of Hadapsar.

Chetan Thorbe, assistant police inspector, Sinhgad police station, said, “The Walhekar family owns the land, on which, the hospital has been built. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has registered the hospital building as illegal. The district health office and the complainant have alleged that the hospital submitted forged documents. We are now investigating these allegations.”

According to the complainant, his relative Ganesh Tatyaba Gore suffered a heart attack in July 2018 and was taken to Aadhar hospital. The doctor on duty, allegedly treated Gore even though he is an Ayurveda doctor and not a heart specialist.

While the hospital tried to transfer Gore to Ruby hall, it could not do so in time, leading to his death. The complainant also claimed that the hospital is illegally constructed.

A case under sections of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, Sections 33, 33A of Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act, 1961, Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) and 109 of Indian Penal Code along with Secions 82 and 34 of the Registeration Act has been registered against the accused at Sinhgad road police station.

