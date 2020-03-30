Pune reports first Covid-19 death, state toll reaches 9

pune

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:18 IST

Pune district on Monday reported the first death of a Covid-19 positive patient. The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the state has now reached nine.

A 52-year-old male patient, according to the district administration, was on the ventilator at a private hospital.

The patient had no foreign travel history and was also suffering from liver cirrhosis, diabetes and high blood pressure along with the Covid-19 disease.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram confirmed the death saying, “A 52-year-old male patient who was admitted at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and was in a serious condition, died on Monday. The patient was also suffering from liver cirrhosis.”

The patient tested positive for the infection on March 24 and since then was in a serious condition. PMC health officials said that the patient died due to multiple organ failure while the state health department said that the details of the cause of death needs to be ascertained.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The said patient was suffering from multiple diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure and was admitted due to his these conditions at the hospital on March 22 and later it was found that he was also infected with the Sar-Cov-2 virus. He was being treated for all these conditions. Unfortunately, on Monday he was declared dead by the doctors at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune.”

This is the 9th death reported in the state due to Covid-19, with six deaths in Mumbai, one in Thane and one in Buldhana, according to the state health department.