e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune reports first Covid-19 death, state toll reaches 9

Pune reports first Covid-19 death, state toll reaches 9

A 52-year-old male patient, according to the district administration, was on the ventilator at a private hospital.

pune Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:18 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the state has now reached nine.
The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the state has now reached nine. (AP FILE/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

Pune district on Monday reported the first death of a Covid-19 positive patient. The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the state has now reached nine.

A 52-year-old male patient, according to the district administration, was on the ventilator at a private hospital.

The patient had no foreign travel history and was also suffering from liver cirrhosis, diabetes and high blood pressure along with the Covid-19 disease.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram confirmed the death saying, “A 52-year-old male patient who was admitted at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and was in a serious condition, died on Monday. The patient was also suffering from liver cirrhosis.”

The patient tested positive for the infection on March 24 and since then was in a serious condition. PMC health officials said that the patient died due to multiple organ failure while the state health department said that the details of the cause of death needs to be ascertained.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The said patient was suffering from multiple diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure and was admitted due to his these conditions at the hospital on March 22 and later it was found that he was also infected with the Sar-Cov-2 virus. He was being treated for all these conditions. Unfortunately, on Monday he was declared dead by the doctors at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune.”

This is the 9th death reported in the state due to Covid-19, with six deaths in Mumbai, one in Thane and one in Buldhana, according to the state health department.

top news
Covid-19: Many in hospital after religious event at Delhi’s Nizamuddin
Covid-19: Many in hospital after religious event at Delhi’s Nizamuddin
Migration has to be stopped: Govt to SC amid Covid-19 spread fears
Migration has to be stopped: Govt to SC amid Covid-19 spread fears
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news