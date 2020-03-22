Pune’s “thankyou thalis” serve up loud refrain of gratitude for medical soldiers in Covid-19 war

pune

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 18:45 IST

Even before the clock struck five, Pune residents began clapping, blowing conch shells, beating thalis and ringing bells to express their appreciation for those who have worked round the clock to contain the deadly Covid-19 (coronavirus)

In some areas, people chanted Ramdas Athavale’s now famous chant’ Go Corona Go’… while in some societies people sang “Hum Honge Kamayab ek din”.

Thanking the police personnel, medical staff, cleaning and sanitisation staff and security for their services, residents of Wagholi participated in the event.

“We received an overwhelming response from all the members in our society, each coming out on to their individual terraces armed with a thali,” said Nitin Kumar Jain, from Wagholi Housing Societies Association.

Similar chain reactions with societies could be seen in Baner, Bavdhan,Sopan baug, NIBM road, Wanowrie, Balewadi as well as Aundh where residents even got out their drums and Djembe.

Deepa Prabhu, a resident of Bavdhan said, “Our society has 89 flats and everyone joined in. It was nice to see each other’s faces from the windows and balconies after a long time. This gives a renewed energy to fight back.”

In Wakad, some of the residents were seen on their common terraces, all keeping a distance and clapping together.