e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune’s “thankyou thalis” serve up loud refrain of gratitude for medical soldiers in Covid-19 war

Pune’s “thankyou thalis” serve up loud refrain of gratitude for medical soldiers in Covid-19 war

pune Updated: Mar 22, 2020 18:45 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

Even before the clock struck five, Pune residents began clapping, blowing conch shells, beating thalis and ringing bells to express their appreciation for those who have worked round the clock to contain the deadly Covid-19 (coronavirus)

In some areas, people chanted Ramdas Athavale’s now famous chant’ Go Corona Go’… while in some societies people sang “Hum Honge Kamayab ek din”.

Thanking the police personnel, medical staff, cleaning and sanitisation staff and security for their services, residents of Wagholi participated in the event.

“We received an overwhelming response from all the members in our society, each coming out on to their individual terraces armed with a thali,” said Nitin Kumar Jain, from Wagholi Housing Societies Association.

Similar chain reactions with societies could be seen in Baner, Bavdhan,Sopan baug, NIBM road, Wanowrie, Balewadi as well as Aundh where residents even got out their drums and Djembe.

Deepa Prabhu, a resident of Bavdhan said, “Our society has 89 flats and everyone joined in. It was nice to see each other’s faces from the windows and balconies after a long time. This gives a renewed energy to fight back.”

In Wakad, some of the residents were seen on their common terraces, all keeping a distance and clapping together.

top news
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, domestic flights cancelled
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, domestic flights cancelled
Covid -19 LIVE: Six locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported in Delhi
Covid -19 LIVE: Six locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported in Delhi
Lockdown in 75 coronavirus-hit districts; no trains, Metros, interstate buses till March 31
Lockdown in 75 coronavirus-hit districts; no trains, Metros, interstate buses till March 31
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But just looks at these pics
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But just looks at these pics
Coronavirus: Maruti, India’s largest carmaker, halts operations at Haryana facilities
Coronavirus: Maruti, India’s largest carmaker, halts operations at Haryana facilities
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news