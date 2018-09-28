Pune teen taken to vacant spot, allegedly strangled to death on her 19th birthday by ex-boyfriend

A girl from Kharadi was killed by her estranged lover on Wednesday, which also happened to be her 19th birthday. The incident came to light when the victim’s relative alerted the police that the former had gone out to meet the suspect and did not return home.

The victim was identified as Uma Baban Kapse, 18 and the youth was identified as Parmeshwar Gangadhar Boyale, 19, a resident of Chandannagar area. Boyale was remanded to police custody till October 3 by a local court on Thursday.

According to the police, the girl had turned 19 on Wednesday and the former partner approached her saying he would like to cut a cake with her in private. He took her to the secluded spot in the Forest Park near Lohegaon where he assaulted and killed her with the help of a piece of clothing (odhani).

“We searched the area with the police for hours. The stretch of land is spread across multiple acres. Finally the body was found under a tree,” said Iresh Kalute, who works as a security guard at one of the private properties in the secluded spot.

“He does not have a steady full-time job, but works as a delivery executive for food aggregators. The victim and the suspect knew each other since she was in Class 8. They broke up in April this year, after which her parents started looking for a boy for her,” said senior police inspector Dilip Shinde of Vimantal police station. “The accused was angry that she had stopped speaking to him and was willing to marry someone else,” added PI Shinde.

Uma as well as the youth are school drop outs. The deceased used to help her mother who worked as a domestic help in the area. Her father is currently unemployed. The arrested man’s parents are daily wage labourers.

The police picked up the youth from his house in Chandannagar and brought him to the police station for questioning on Wednesday night itself.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vimantal police station. Assistant police inspector (API) Khokale of Vimanagar police outpost under Vimantal police station jurisdiction is investigating the case.

