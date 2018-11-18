Pune woman owns world’s largest display of Bonsai trees, makes it into Guinness book of world records

For 35 years, Pune-based Bonsai master Prajakta Giridhari Kale has been consistently working on creating and maintaining Bonsai trees and finally on Thursday she made an entry into the Guinness world record with the world’s largest display of Bonsai trees. Kale became the first woman in the world in the field of Bonsai art to have established a new Guinness world record.

With her collection of 3,333 Bonsai trees, Kale broke Swami Ganapathy Sachchidananda’s world record of a collection of 2,649 Bonsai trees which was created on December 21, 2016 in Mysuru.

Prajakta Kale said, “I want to start a course that teaches Bonsai art as a skill. I believe that women from rural areas and youngsters would be empowered to earn a living with dignity through Bonsai art. It is now my mission to make this happen.” She further said that Bonsai art has taught her patience, creativity and made her a better human being. She believes that it can spread positivity among all.

Kale was honoured with the certificate in the presence of Sudhir Mungantiwar, minister of finance and forests department, government of Maharashtra, along with Vikas Kharge, secretary, forests and land acquisition, government of Maharashtra; Sanjay Ingale, assistant secretary, department of industry, government of Maharashtra; Rushi Nath, adjudicator of Guinness book of world record; Dr KH Sancheti, head of Sancheti hospital and philanthropist along with Bonsai masters from various countries including veteran Indonesian Bonsai master Rudy Najao.

Mungantiwar said, “Bonsai art has a potential of becoming one of the most lucrative occupations in India. As a nation, we are on the mission of zero per cent import and 100 per cent export, I believe that Bonsai can make contribution in this regard and Prajakta Kale’s work has showed us that. We are working towards creating opportunities by bringing Bonsai art under the skill India programme. ”

In February this year, Kale with her organisation Bonsai Namaste had organised the world’s largest Bonsai convention and exhibition in Pune that displayed 1,000 Bonsai plants of around 150 species and had delegates from 20 countries. Currently, all the trees have been displayed at their Parandavadi centre near Pune.

Forest and land acquisition secretary Vikas Kharge said, “It is a proud moment for the entire state of Maharashtra. Prajakta Kale has been responsible for reinstating Bonsai art as an Indian art form known as Vaman Vriksha Kala. As the representative of the forest department, I assure her that we would work with her to generate employment among rural and tribal women through Bonsai art.”

