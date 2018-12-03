Ranked 86 on WTA, this Slovenian who won Pune Open, says it was the best year of her tennis career

Pune The Slovenian player Tamara Zidansek who returned to the courts after a gap of two months is happy the way the year had been for her. Zidanesk enjoyed playing in Pune and now she will be playing at the ITF $25000 Women’s Championship in Solapur which starts from December 3.

How was the overall tournament?

The overall tournament was very satisfactory. I took time to get used to the conditions. I kept on improving in every match and final was the best match I have played.

Have you enjoyed playing conditions in Pune?

Yes, actually in Europe at moment the temperature is in minus degree Celsius and as I am aiming to get into Australian Open, it is good to prepare in the hot temperature.

How was the overall year for you?

It was one of the best years in my tennis career. I got into the main draw of US Open where I lost in round one and also played into the qualifying round of the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

How was today’s final match?

It was one of the best matches of the tournament. I knew Karman has got the height and she has a great service so I had to be careful from the start and accordingly I have played. I am happy to overcome her.

What next for you?

I am going to Solapur to participate in ITF $25000 Women’s Championship and then I will be going to Dubai to play $100K tennis tournament.

