Ready reckoner rates to remain unchanged in Maharashtra

The ready reckoner rates will remain unchanged in the state, according to Anil Kawade, state inspector general of registration and stamps.Kawade said, “The ready reckoner rates will remain unchanged for this financial year.”

The ready reckoner rates are the prices of the residential, commercial property for the given area and which was regularised by the particular state government. These rates are regularly revised on a yearly basis on the perception of the government.

Meanwhile, by considering the Lok Sabha as well as upcoming assembly polls the rates were not changed. The registration and stamp duty department determines the ready reckoner, on the basis of several factors. Some of the factors are stamp duty registrations, sales data, local surveys, visits to property exhibitions, as well as major transactions conducted in the year.

Ready Reckoner

Year Rates increased (%)

2011-12 18

2012-13 37

2013-14 27

2014-15 22

2015-16 14

2016-17 7

2017-18 5.86

2018-19 NO CHANGE

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:29 IST