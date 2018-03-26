Resident doctor of DY Patil hospital brutally assaulted by relatives of a patient in Pune 

A case of assault was registered against four relatives of a patient, who died at Dr DY Patil hospital, for allegedly assaulting resident doctors at the hospital on Friday night. The police have not yet identified the people who assaulted the doctors.

The deceased man was admitted to the hospital on March 11 for coughing blood. On Friday, within 45 minutes of telling the family that he was stable, he was declared dead. The subsequent conversation turned violent and the relatives of the deceased man assaulted the doctors with a scalpel.

However, no arrests were made in the case, neither have the police identified the four people - two men and two women.

"The complainant in the case, Dr Aditya Pandiyan, 29, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, had a cut mark on his face and others have sustained a few injuries," said assistant police inspector (API) Gajanan Kadale of Sant Tukaramnagar police outpost in Pimpri police station jurisdiction.

A case under Sections 323, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Property) Act, 2010, was registered against the four people. Police inspector (crime) Masaji Kale is investigating the case.