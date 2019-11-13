Second edition of Konnichiwa Pune set to tie business and culture of India, Japan

pune

With an aim to provide opportunities to people to engage with businesses, organisations, academia, and community from Japan, the Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC), along with the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai and MIT World Peace University has organised the second edition of Konnichiwa Pune, a three-day business and culture festival from November 15 to 17.

“The festival is open to the public to initiate a dialogue and encourage person to person engagement to build new bridges, as well as exchange innovative ideas for improved trade, besides enhancing cultural and educational outcome between the two countries,” said Shrikant Atre, president, Indo-Japan Business Council.

The festival also aims to strengthen ties between the two countries.

The inaugural address will be given by Unmesh Patil, Member of Parliament, Jalgaon and the key note address will be given by Michio Harada, Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai at the inauguration function to be held at Sumant Moolgaokar auditorium, A wing, ground floor, MCCIA Trade Tower and a panel discussion will follow on November 15 from 10am to 6pm

A panel discussion has been organised on the topic, Smart City to Super Smart Society, besides career and educational opportunities in Japan.

A two-day cultural festival has also been organised at Phoenix Marketcity, Vimannagar, as a part of the event. Demo workshops on origami, calligraphy, aikido -a Japanese martial art and live performance by Nature Basket, a Japanese band, has been organised. These events will be held on November 16 and 17 from 2pm to 8.30pm. The festival will also see karaoke, rap songs, kathak performances, besides screening of Japanese culture related informative videos.