e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Shetti accepts NCP’s council seat offer during his meeting with Pawar at Baramati

Shetti accepts NCP’s council seat offer during his meeting with Pawar at Baramati

Maha Vikas Aghadi contemplates to fill the 12 seats that fell vacant from Governor’s quota earlier this month.

pune Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:37 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustan Times, Pune
(From L) Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) leader Raju Shetti meets Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence Govindbaug on Tuesday.
(From L) Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) leader Raju Shetti meets Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence Govindbaug on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) leader Raju Shetti, who once rattled Sharad Pawar’s politics by holding protests at Baramati, visited his house Govindbaug on Tuesday and accepted NCP’s offer of a seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

“I have accepted the offer for council polls,” said Shetti after his two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with Pawar which the farmers’ leader termed “fruitful”.

The meeting between Shetti and Pawar came days after NCP state unit chief Jayant Patil visited Swabhimani Paksha founder leader’s home in Shirole and offered him a seat from NCP quota. Pawar while reacting to his meeting with Shetti tweeted, “I Visited various projects of Agriculture Development Trust in Baramati with Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Raju Shetti.”

Twelve seats fell vacant from Governor’s quota earlier this month. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is contemplating on to go ahead to fill them as early as possible. “By offering a seat to Shetti in state legislative council, NCP has tried to pacify sugarcane growers from western Maharashtra, its erstwhile political base,” said Chitra Lele, Political Science professor at SNDT.

For Shetti, a former two-time MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur, to accept a seat from NCP quota is coming a long way even as he had already joined hands with Congress-NCP alliance just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls after breaking away from BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

During the Lok Sabha polls, NCP decided not to contest polls from Hatkanangale, from where Shetti fought against Shiv Sena’s Dhairyasheel Mane and lost.

“To keep the BJP away, we joined hands with the NCP and the Congress in 2019 and it was part of that the NCP had left one seat for us then. Today I have accepted to be MVA candidate for council polls.”

It was in November 2011, when Shetti held protest in Baramati for increased sugarcane prices, it rattled NCP chief Sharad Pawar. So much so that in the subsequent days Pawar used caste slur to run down the stir undertaken by Shetti.

Shetti’s political journey beginning from Zilla Parishad to Parliament goes parallel to his rise in the agrarian movements. Started his career as a worker in Shetkari Sanghatana, Shetti learned every small and big thing about agitation from his guru Sharad Joshi, the economist turned farmers’ leader. In his political career, Shetti has undertaken multiple successful agitations to demand higher prices for sugarcane and milk.

top news
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In