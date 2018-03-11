Sinhgad Controversy: STES faculty to continue silent protest whilst teaching

While the classes at all institutes under the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) have resumed owing to the Bombay high court’s directive, teachers wary of the final outcome on March 14 have decided to continue their silent protest. The second hearing of the case will be held on March 14, in which the chief secretary of Social Welfare Department will also be present.

On Thursday, the Bombay high court bench led by justice SS Jadhav and justice RV More, had ordered the Social Welfare Department to clear all the pending salaries of 8,000 staff of Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES). As part of the directive, all the teachers were also asked to immediately resume the classes and finish the pending syllabus.

“We have respected the court’s order and have resumed all regular classes in every campus. Although it is a huge pressure as most of the syllabus is remaining and their exams also have been postponed for that, we are still doing our best to make up for it,” said Rajashri Karande, professor, NBN Sinhgad School of Engineering, Ambegaon.

However, the teachers will continue the classes without any further administrative involvement, awaiting the final response. “As per the High court’s order, the teachers have resumed taking classes, but our move is for the students and against the management. We will give our best to finish our job and help the students. But, meanwhile, our eyes are on March 14,” said PB Miniyar, teacher, Sinhgad Institute of Pharmacy.