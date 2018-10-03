SNPB all-India u-16 hockey tournament: Mumbai school assoc stun last season’s finalists Shaheed Bishan Singh school, Delhi, in seven-goal thriller

Mumbai School Sports Association played the role of party spoilers as they managed to provide a massive upset against the finalists of season 2 Shaheed Bishan Singh School, Delhi on day 2 of the 3rd SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys Under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapathi Sports Complex in Balewadi on Tuesday. The side from Mumbai won the contest 4-3.

The team from the capital city drew first blood through a goal from Santa Singh in the 7th minute. Their lead did not last for too long as within minutes, the Mumbai outfit pegged them back with Dharmendra Pal finding the back of the net. On the stroke of half-time, an error from Mumbai saw Delhi capitalise and score a crucial goal to take the lead before the break.

Once the second-half began, Delhi sunk without any trace as Mumbai scored three back-to-back goals through a brace from Zaid Khan in the 38th and 60th minute and Hritik Gupta’s 53rd minute strike which was sandwiched between the two goals. Mohit pulled a late goal back for Delhi but it proved to be a consolation as the game ended 4-3 in favour of the team from Mumbai.

In the day’s other games, Dhairyashil Jadhav’s five goal salvo helped Pune outfit Krida Prabodhini thump Belkulai CKAC. V, West Bengal by an 8-0 scoreline while Hockey Sindewahi handed Yash Academy, Chhattisgarh their second defeat with an overwhelming 9-0 win. Md Arsalan Qureshi spearheaded the Sindewahi attack scoring four goals in the game.

RESULTS

Pool-C: Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA): 4 (Dharmendra Pal 26th; Zaid Khan 38th, 60th; Hritik Gupta 53rd) b Shaheed Bishan Singh School: 3 (Santa Singh 7th; Lovejeet Singh 32nd; Mohit 66th). HT: 1-2

Pool-E: Hockey Sindewahi: 9 (Pawan Nannet 2nd; Raunak Choudhri 7th, 46th; Md Arsalan Qureshi 15th, 17th, 30th, 64th; Alataf Khan 42nd, 54th) b Yash Academy: 0. HT: 5-0

Pool-G: Salute Hockey Academy, Mohali: 5 (Rahul 32nd, 35th, 53rd; Nitin 40th; Bhanu Pratap Singh 68th) b Vivekananda School, Jaipur: 3 (Rajat 44th, 50th, 60th). HT: 2-0

Pool-D: Krida Prabodhini: 8 (Dhairyashil Jadhav 10th, 16th, 27th, 33rd, 34th; Aditya Lalge 41st, 61st, 64th) b Belkulai CKAC. V, West Bengal: 0. HT: 5-0

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 16:26 IST