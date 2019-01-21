The real talent in sports lies in the rural and tribal areas, says Vinod Tawde, state minister for sports

Eighty-five gold, sixty-two silver and eighty-one bronze medals – these are the earnings of Maharashtra at the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 which concluded on Sunday at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi. A total of 228 medals gave the hosts, the number 1 position on the points table. For Maharashtra, a number of medals came from athletes who hail from villages and tribal areas. In an interaction with Jigar Hindocha, Vinod Tawde, minister for school education, higher and technical education, sports, youth welfare and minority development, Maharashtra, said that athletes coming such backgrounds will be given special care.

What are your plans for the talent coming from rural areas?

I think the real talent in sports lies in the rural and tribal areas, but if they are not picked up and coached at the right time, they lag behind their contemporary city athletes. So, the sports education department has asked schools to identify students talented in sports and report it to the sports officials. We can, then, groom such students at our Krida Prabodhini schools.

What will be the roadmap for athletes who won medals?

We are happy that we (Maharashtra), secured the first position. All 228 athletes who have won medals at Khelo India Games will have a one to one meeting with me. I will plan their further education as all are school going children and we will also take care of their coaching and training because this is the beginning of their career and our aim is the 2028 Olympics. The Centre is also planning something for them along with the state.

What were the steps taken by the Maharashtra government?

Recently, we started the Open SSC board scheme where the students do not have to go school every day. They can be enrolled as students of the open board and can have practice sessions with their coaches at special centres. Students belonging to the age group of 10, 13 and 15 years can appear for Class of 5, 8 and 10 examinations.

How has the Sports Authority of India (SAI) helped Maharashtra for the Khelo India Youth Games?

SAI and sports ministry of Maharashtra have worked together. SAI have us roughly Rs 12-14 crore to upgrade our infrastructure. The guidance from SAI was also important. We have also put Rs 35 crore for the improvement of the infrastructure and arrangement.

What about development of sports grounds in Pune?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that he will double the budget for the upgradation of taluka, district and divisional sports complexes. Municipal corporations will be given an amount for the development of the stadiums.

What is the future for games like Kho-Kho?

Kho-Kho is a very popular game in villages. Players don’t need infrastructure, but they need good coaches. We have told associations to even hire coaches from other states for the same.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 16:43 IST