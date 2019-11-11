Thieves break safety door of house, steal cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.36 lakh in Baner

pune

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:09 IST

A row house located in Primerose, Baner was broken into and cash and jewellery collectively worth Rs 2,36,000 was stolen on Saturday night, according to the police.

The incident came to light on Sunday, when the owner Usha Ramesh Kusadkar, 53, returned to her house and found the safety door and main door of the house broken, said police officials.

Kusadkar filed the complaint on Sunday at the Chatuhshrungi police station. The woman, who is a housewife, had left the house on November 8 afternoon and returned on November 10. She was visiting another house owned by her family in Gulmohar Park, Baner, according to officials.

According to the complainant, the theft occurred while she was away for two days.Gold jewellery worth Rs 1,75,000 along with a digital camera, watches and Rs 10,000 cash was stolen.

A case under Sections 454, 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons at Chatuhshrungi police station. Assistant police inspector SS havan is investigating the case.