76- year-old man duped of Rs 52,000 in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:40 IST

Two cases of cheating were lodged at Swargate and Kondhwa police stations on August 23 and 27 respectively.

In the first case, a 76- year-old person lodged a complaint with the Swargate police that he was duped to the tune of Rs 52,000 by an unidentified person who took his debit card on the pretext of helping him withdraw cash at State Bank of India on Tilak road.

The victim in his FIR pointed out that the unidentified person offered help, took his ATM card and instead handed over another ATM in the name of some other person and cheated him to the tune of Rs 52,000. The police have invoked Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

Police sub-inspector AS Lohote is investigating the case based on close circuit camera (CCTV) footage in the area and other details.

In the second case, a 50-year-old person of Kondhwa Khurd lodged a complaint at Kondhwa police station and stated that her daughter received a call on her cellphone from an unidentified person claiming to be an employee of a private bank who obtained the confidential details of her debit card and siphoned of Rs 27,500 from their joint account.

A case has been lodged against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 and the Information Technology (IT) Act, Section 66A. Further investigations are being conducted by police inspector (crime) SS Kumbhar.

Police did not identify the victims in both the cases.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 20:10 IST