Home / Pune News / Pune’s Covid no. 19 flies into Mumbai from high-risk country, exits airport, takes taxi to city... all unchecked

Pune’s Covid no. 19 flies into Mumbai from high-risk country, exits airport, takes taxi to city... all unchecked

pune Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:40 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

In a major security lapse that has come to the fore, a 28-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday evening, was able to travel from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai to Pune despite returning from one of the 10 high-risk countries.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the matter will be investigated. “Initially, I was told that the woman returned from Netherlands, but now we have been informed that she travelled to France. If there is any security lapse, we will definitely investigate it,” said Tope.

Two more Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive cases were reported in the city in the last 36 hours, taking the total number in Pune district to 19.

One case was reported late on Tuesday night. The woman had travelled to France and Netherlands and landed in Mumbai before taking a taxi to Pune. The list of the ten high-risk countries, includes China, South Korea, France, Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, Dubai, the US and Saudi Arabia.

Out of the 19 cases, eight are from Pune while 11 are from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Of the two new cases, the other case has been reported from PCMC and the person has a travel history to Philippines. The patient has been admitted to Bhosari hospital and family members have been isolated.

