Waste-to-fuel: Treatment plant in Erandwane to generate 25 units of power daily

pune

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:49 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with its newly-built wet waste treatment plant in Erandwane, aims to generate 25 units of electricity daily by treating four metric tonnes of segregated wet waste.

Corporator Madhuri Sahasrabudhe, who took the initiative of building this plant, said, “We will be collecting the segregated wet waste from 200 hotels in the vicinity. Further, the wet waste will be treated at this plant and the 25 units of power that will be generated here, will be used for the sewage treatment plant that is located on the same premises.”

According to Sahasrabudhe, the plant has been developed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, chief of solid waste department in the PMC, said, “Such initiatives are beneficial for the city as it not only treats wet waste properly, but also generates power that is used by other plants of the civic body.”

“We need more such plants in the city so that the burden of treating wet and dry waste on the civic body will reduce,” added Molak.

The plant was inaugurated by Kothrud MLA Medha Kulkarni in presence of various civic body officials and other citizens on September 11. According to Molak, currently, there are 50 small and big waste treatment plants of the civic body in the city that are converting wet and dry waste into fuel or energy (diesel, petrol among others).

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 18:49 IST