We are trying to fill the gap between awareness and industry need, says Apurva Joshi, youngest recipient of honorary D Litt

Apurva Joshi, 29, is the youngest person to be awarded an honorary D Litt by University of Asia, Nepal for her contributions in the education sector through courses in Forensics Accounting . A prominent risk management consultant in India, Joshi is also a featured entrepreneur in author Rashmi Bansal’s bestselling book, Arise Awake. She shares insights of her journey so far.

Tell us a little about yourself

I am working as an independent director at Rinder India Pvt Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Limited and Riskpro Management Consulting Pvt Ltd. I am a certified management consultant, heading the Technology & Due Diligence practice of Riskpro Management Consulting P Ltd. I did my BCom and MCom externally, under Pune University, in 2009 and 2011 respectively, and simultaneously i was also working under Mayur Joshi, one of the country’s first forensic accountants from 2008. By 2010, I finished my certification in FA from Association of Certified Fraud Examiners becoming the youngest fraud examiner in India, at the age of 21.

About D.Litt degree from University of Asia..

The honorary degree was awarded on October 8 for my work in the area of Forensics accounting, especially in terms of spreading awareness, through various certificate courses.

What are the opportunities in the sector?

The awareness and the industry need is not going hand in hand and we are trying to fill that gap. This is an ever growing area which is of national importance.

About new initiatives..

We are working on an innovative programme called the market intelligence system. With the help of this system, bank investors will be able to make a goodwill check on the companies they are thinking of investing in.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 15:04 IST