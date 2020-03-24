Will ensure supply chain is intact, but need residents to cooperate and stay indoors: Jt commissioner of police Ravindra Shisve

pune

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:31 IST

Keeping in mind the curbs put in place in the city, Shalaka Shinde speaks to the joint commissioner of police, Ravindra Shisve, to breakdown the basics of the lockdown.

After the Janta curfew on Sunday, why was it important to impose prohibition of vehicles along with assembly?

Social distancing is the only option to stop the spread of the coronavirus infections. That is why we have imposed restriction on assembly, activities, events, and institutions. Despite these restrictions, people were still roaming freely like these were normal times, however, these are not normal times. Vehicular traffic was not coming to a stop. Therefore, Pune was probably the first city in the country, where vehicular movement was prohibited.

How are people responding to the prohibition?

We tried to create awareness by providing the order through every form of media. We flushed whatever traffic was on the roads. We have erected some 180 checkpoints on Tuesday morning spread all over five zones. Health department vehicles, ambulances and vehicles with essential commodities were not stopped. We contacted autorickshaw and taxi unions and we told them to stop their operations. Instead of being unnecessarily harsh, wherever possible we took pictures of the violators. At some places, we told the violators that they have been found violating rules and they were informed that a case will be registered and provided them with a number to provide justification for their actions. These people will now become our ambassadors. In places, where the movement was found completely unnecessary, we took their vehicle keys and made them walk home.

How are the WhatsApp helpline numbers working?

We started with one number, but we immediately set up a system as well. Every message we got, we segregated them and accordingly provided help. Either we were giving information about exemptions, refusing or giving permits. Templates have been made for granting or denying permission. We are getting feedback and we are implementing changes on the go. A DCP-level officer is monitoring the work.

What about celebration of festivals and religious gatherings?

Now that gudi padwa is coming up, my appeal to the poeple is to celebrate gudi padwa at home. All religious places should be shut. Common worship is not allowed. There are always places where activities are not stopping and we will take action step-by-step against such activities. This will continue for quite some time. In my view, we are acting much faster than European countries. They reacted in the third week, but we have started in the second week itself.

Will the supply chain of the city be affected?

I’m aware that people are worried about supply,however, the administration is working on it. We will ensure the supply chain remains unaffected. We request your co-operation. We need complete compliance of orders to dedicate our energy towards it. If they give us time and space by complying, provided the roads are running smoothly, we will be able to do much more. The issue of Market Yard - if the supply chain to 122 wards is smoothened, the crowd will reduce automatically.