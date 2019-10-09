e-paper
World Mental Health Day: 1,654 distress calls in 6 months in Pune, half of them from men

pune Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:24 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

According to Connecting Trust, a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) working in the field of mental health, at least 1,654 calls have been made in the past six months to its ‘emotional distress’ helpline number.

“Out of the total 1,654 calls, half of them were from men. In light of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) World Mental Health Day agenda of suicide prevention, Panchshil Foundation and Connecting Trust have collaborated to create an awareness campaign, It’s High Time, to reduce the stigma against suicide. It’s high time we deal with mental health and suicide and support each other as a community,” said Liyaan Sataravala, awareness programme coordinator, Connecting Trust. 

In a bid to create awareness about mental health, World Mental Health Day, is organised every October 10, which was started by the World Federation for Mental Health in 1992.

“The World Mental Health Day is basically organised to raise awareness and increase acceptance of the need of mental health amongst people. There is an increase in the number of patients we see every year and the proportion is preventable. To protect one from the sufferings of mental health-related issues, one should regularly exercise, socialise and most importantly stay away from all addictions. If you are facing any kind of mental health problem, it is my appeal to you to come forward and seek help,” said Dr Bhooshan Shukla, child and adolescent psychiatrist.

Sataravala adds, “If you ever feel that you need a listening service which is confidential, anonymous, non-judgemental, and non-advisory, you can contact the Connecting helpline. Additionally, if anyone wants to be a part of Connecting’s distress helpline, you can join our mandatory training which will be conducted every weekend starting November 2, with practice sessions on Wednesdays.”  

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 20:24 IST

