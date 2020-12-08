Yulu plans long-term rental scheme in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:29 IST

Yulu, the Bengaluru-based bicycle service provider is the sole bicycle provider currently operational in Pune

Before Covid-19 struck, Yulu had 2,000 bicycles in the city, but now, post the lockdown, Yulu has 500 bicycles operational in Kalyani nagar, Viman nagar, and Magarpatta.

“We pulled out of Aundh, Baner, and Balewadi as we did not get the support we wanted in terms of footpaths and bicycle lanes,” said Vinit Patil, city head, Yulu Bikes.

Yulu has a new concept in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) under the Smart City programme, offering long-term rentals of bicycles, 15 days and more. “We were looking at Hinjewadi and D Y Patil college premises as our main areas for shared rentals but with offices and colleges closed, the rentals were at loss. Hence, we started long-term rentals. The long-term rental bicycle costs Rs 29 per day,” added Patil.