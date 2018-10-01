2 arrested within 12 hours of robbing cab at knifepoint

Within 12 hours of taking away a cab at knifepoint, two youths were arrested here on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Suraj of Mauli Complex, Chandigarh, and Gobinda of Sector 17, Panchkula. Both are in their 20s, said police.

Victim Rajesh Kumar of Mauli Jagran was returning home early morning when the duo hailed his cab, a Wagon R, near the Mauli Complex petrol pump, stated the complaint. Rajesh also picked up his acquaintance Yash Pal Singh of Vikas Nagar, who got behind the wheel.

As the cab reached Rajiv Colony, Suraj allegedly pulled the car’s hand break and forcibly got in the driver’s seat. Meanwhile, Gobinda thrashed Rajesh and Yash Pal. He allegedly even threatened them with a knife and snatched Rajesh’s wallet containing ₹500 and important documents.

Both Rajesh and Yash Pal managed to jump off the vehicle and were injured. Rajesh made a call to the police control room around 5:15am.

On receiving the information, police initiated probe and were able to trace and arrest the accused by the evening. The car and knife were also recovered.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation)and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 14:30 IST