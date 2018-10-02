6 held for BSP worker’s murder in Phillaur

Police on Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) worker, Ram Saroop, who was killed in broad daylight by four persons in Phillaur subdivision of Jalandhar district on September 25.

Those arrested are Dharminder Singh alias Binda of Garhshankar, Mangat Ram of Macchiwara, Harjinderpal alias Honey, Ranjit Singh alias Jeeta and Barjinderjit Singh, both residents of Phillaur. The police have also recovered a pistol, a magazine, seven cartridges, a sickle and two cars from them.

Addressing a press conference, SP (investigation) Balkar Singh on Tuesday said the police on a tip-off laid a naka at the Aujla bus stand on Monday night and nabbed the six when they were coming in two cars from the Mukandpur side.

“They have confessed to crime, which was hatched by Sarabjit. Police are conducting raids to nab the remaining accused,” he said.

Ram Saroop, 45, was hacked to death when he was at his cycle repair shop in Apra village.

Following the incident, the rural police had booked Sarabjit Singh Vadhaunga, the kingpin, and two of his accomplices Gurpreet Singh alias Haipaa and Pardeep Gochar as main accused.

Of the main accused, only Haipa has been arrested while Sarabjit and Gochar are still absconding.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at Phillaur police station.

The BSP workers have been protesting outside the Phillaur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) against delay in the arrest of the accused.

The protesters had also gheraoed the residence of Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Monday to demand their arrest.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 20:56 IST