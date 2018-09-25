BSP worker murdered in Jalandhar, four booked

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) worker, Ram Saroop, 45, was murdered in broad daylight by four men at his cycle repair shop in Apra village, around 45km from district headquarters, on Tuesday.

Phillaur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amrik Singh said the murder was the result of an old enmity and sharp-edged weapons were used in the assault. “The main accused in the murder of the BSP leader is Sarabjit Singh, of Apra. He had attacked Saroop in 2007 as well and had served seven years in jail for that crime,” the DSP added.

He added that a local court had declared Sarabjit as a proclaimed offender in 2016 and he faces attempt to murder cases and NDPS cases in Phagwara, Goraya and Phillaur police stations. “The last we know, he had settled in Ludhiana,” the DSP added. A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered against four people, but no arrest has been made.

Family members of the victim’s family staged a dharna against the police, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. “The accused have been identified and they would be arrested soon,” the DSP said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 22:00 IST