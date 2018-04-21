Punjab CM Amarinder allocates portfolios to new ministers

Hours after the swearing in ceremony of the newly inducted nine ministers in the Punjab cabinet, chief minister Captain Amarinder :Singh allocated portfolios on Saturday evening. Here is the complete list:

Capt Amarinder Singh: Administrative reforms, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, horticulture, conservation of land and water, civil aviation, defence services welfare, excise and taxation, general administration, home affairs and justice, hospitality, investment promotion, information and public relations, legal and legislative affairs personnel, environment, vigilance, wildlife, NRI affairs, food processing

Brahm Mohindra: Health and family welfare, medical education and research, parliamentary affairs, elections, removal of grievances

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Local government, tourism and cultural affairs

Manpreet Singh Badal: Finance, planning, programme implementation, governance reforms

Om Parkash Soni: School education, freedom fighters

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot: Forests, welfare of SCs and BCs, printing and stationery

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa: Rural development and panchayats, housing and urban development

Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi: Sports and youth affairs

Charanjit Singh Channi: Technical education and industrial training, employment generation, science and technology

Aruna Chaudhary: Social security, women and child development, transport

Razia Sultana: Higher education, water supply and sanitation (public health)

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa: Cooperation, jails

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria: Revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, water resources, mines and geology

Gurpreet Singh Kangar: Power, new and renewable energy sources

Balbir Singh Sidhu: Animal husbandry, dairy development, labour

Vijay Inder Singla: Public works, information technology

Sunder Sham Arora: Industries and commerce

Bharat Bhushan Ashu: Food and civil supplies, consumer affairs