Punjab CM Amarinder allocates portfolios to new ministers
Updated: Apr 21, 2018 23:30 IST
Hours after the swearing in ceremony of the newly inducted nine ministers in the Punjab cabinet, chief minister Captain Amarinder :Singh allocated portfolios on Saturday evening. Here is the complete list:
Capt Amarinder Singh: Administrative reforms, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, horticulture, conservation of land and water, civil aviation, defence services welfare, excise and taxation, general administration, home affairs and justice, hospitality, investment promotion, information and public relations, legal and legislative affairs personnel, environment, vigilance, wildlife, NRI affairs, food processing
Brahm Mohindra: Health and family welfare, medical education and research, parliamentary affairs, elections, removal of grievances
Navjot Singh Sidhu: Local government, tourism and cultural affairs
Manpreet Singh Badal: Finance, planning, programme implementation, governance reforms
Om Parkash Soni: School education, freedom fighters
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot: Forests, welfare of SCs and BCs, printing and stationery
Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa: Rural development and panchayats, housing and urban development
Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi: Sports and youth affairs
Charanjit Singh Channi: Technical education and industrial training, employment generation, science and technology
Aruna Chaudhary: Social security, women and child development, transport
Razia Sultana: Higher education, water supply and sanitation (public health)
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa: Cooperation, jails
Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria: Revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, water resources, mines and geology
Gurpreet Singh Kangar: Power, new and renewable energy sources
Balbir Singh Sidhu: Animal husbandry, dairy development, labour
Vijay Inder Singla: Public works, information technology
Sunder Sham Arora: Industries and commerce
Bharat Bhushan Ashu: Food and civil supplies, consumer affairs