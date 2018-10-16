Woman hangs self to death in Ludhiana; husband, in-laws booked

A 28-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house at New Ashok Nagar in Ludhiana, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kaur, whose father accused her in-laws of harassing her for dowry.

Following his complaint, Salem Tabri police have registered a case of dowry death against Sandeep’s husband Lakhwinder Singh, his father Gurdev Singh, sister Rimpy and another relative Mandeep Kaur.

Jaspal Singh of Amritsar’s Chatowind said his daughter had married Lakhwinder three years ago. He alleged that after seven months of their marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing for dowry.

“She did tell us about it and we had at several instances intervened in the matter,” he added.

Jaspal said he had on Sunday talked to his daughter over phone and she sounded upset. “On Monday evening, my son-in-law informed me that Sandeep has ended her life,” he added.

“My daughter has been forced to commit suicide by her husband and in-laws,” Jaspal claimed.

ASI Jawala Parsad, who is investigating the matter, said that a case under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab them, he added.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 21:57 IST