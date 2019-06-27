Jharkhand lynching: No internal injury on victim’s body, reveals post-mortem report

No internal injuries were found in the body of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari, who died days after being mercilessly beaten by a mob for hours on June 18 at Dhatkidih village under Seraikela police station, according to the post-mortem report.

Tabrez, who was assaulted by the villagers for allegedly stealing a bike, was also forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”. He died at Seraikela Sadar Hospital on June 22.

“No internal injury was found in Tabrez’s body in the post mortem. His viscera have now been sent to Ranchi forensic laboratory for forensic tests to conclusively ascertain the actual cause of his death. After he came here in Sadar Hospital from jail, we had given him oxygen and tried our best to keep him alive,” Dr AN Dey, Seraikela-Kharsawan civil surgeon (CS) said.

Sources said CCTV footage inside jail showed Tabrez going to toilet after waking up on June 22 morning and asking for water to drink.

“Another inmate gave him warm water but he asked for cold water. Immediately after drinking water he complained of uneasiness and giddiness. He was immediately rushed to the Seraikela Sadar Hospital,” an official said. Seraikela SDO Dr Washarat Quayum, heading the three-member probe committee constituted by DC Chhavi Ranjan, said that Tabrez was kept in the medial ward of Seraikela jail since June 18. He was produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody.

“We have recorded the statement of jail officials, doctor, guards and inmates. We have also checked the CCTV footage. We will soon submit our report to the DC,” said Dr Quayum. Another probe committee headed by Seraikela SDPO Avinash Kumar would submit its report to the SP Kartik S soon.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in and around Dhatkidih village following threat by some men who arrived in the village on Monday. Some women lodged a complaint with the police alleging that some youth riding three vehicles threatened them of grave consequences.

“The youth said that since there was no male in the village now they will do whatever they like,” said the complaint lodged by the women. Most of the male villagers fled from Dhatkidih village after police arrested 11 persons for allegedly beating Tabrez and forcing him to chant “Jai Sri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.

“We are investigating the matter and assured the villagers that they need not fear. Additional forces have been deployed in sensitive villages for the past two days,” said Avinash Kumar, Seraikela SDPO.

“We have also asked the women to convince their male family members to cooperate with investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, chief patron of Mother Teresa Welfare Trust (MTWT) Harpal Singh Thapar lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) accusing jail authorities, police, jail doctor and doctors at Seraikela Sadar Hospital of gross negligence and dereliction of duty.

