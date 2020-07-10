e-paper
Ranchi rail division aims at revenue boost after losses

The BDU, led by senior divisional operating manager (DOM) Niraj Kumar, on Wednesday met with Federation of Jharkhand Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) representatives in this regard.

ranchi Updated: Jul 10, 2020 09:26 IST
Gautam Mazumdar
Gautam Mazumdar
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
The BDUs have been asked to improve loading and unloading environment as well to map invisible cargoes like vegetables, foodgrains, fertilizers, building materials, and automobiles, Kumar said.
The BDUs have been asked to improve loading and unloading environment as well to map invisible cargoes like vegetables, foodgrains, fertilizers, building materials, and automobiles, Kumar said.
         

The Ranchi railway division has initiated talks with business units by forming a multidisciplinary business development unit (BDU) to explore possibilities of business promotion, aimed at boosting up revenue amid the pandemic, officials said on Thursday.

The BDU, led by senior divisional operating manager (DOM) Niraj Kumar, on Wednesday met with Federation of Jharkhand Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) representatives in this regard.

Both the sides discussed the possibilities, vis a vis joining hands to increase loading and dispatch of goods and items using railway rakes and wagons.

Sharing the information, Kumar on Thursday said the BDUs have been told to start loading miscellaneous non-bulk goods that are generally transported by roads. It has also been mandated to coordinate with traditional freight traffic customers to attract more freight traffic.

The railways generally dispatch bulk goods, mostly minerals, foodgrains, chemicals, heavy machinery and other large consignments. However, the Covid-19-triggered lockdown dented the business of the Railways, causing decline in revenue. To mop up the losses, the Railways is exploring new initiatives by forming BDUs at the divisional level.

The BDUs have been asked to improve loading and unloading environment as well to map invisible cargoes like vegetables, foodgrains, fertilizers, building materials, and automobiles, Kumar said.

To expand its scope, the divisions have also been asked to make use of local media as well.

The DOM said the BDUs would soon meet traders and business organisations too.

