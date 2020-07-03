e-paper
Ranchi / Severe lightning strikes likely in Jharkhand on July 4, 5: State govt

Severe lightning strikes likely in Jharkhand on July 4, 5: State govt

The State Disaster Management department is on alert and has given special instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management Officers of all the districts.

ranchi Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:08 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
Government of Jharkhand said State Disaster Management Department is on alert and has given special instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management Officers of all the districts
Jharkhand government said that there is possibility of severe lightning strike in the state on July 4 and 5.

The State Disaster Management department is on alert and has given special instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management Officers of all the districts.

“There is a possibility of severe lightning strikes in the state on July 4 and 5, therefore, State Disaster Management Department is on alert and has given special instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management Officers of all the districts,” stated Government of Jharkhand.

