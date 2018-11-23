VHP launches anti-cow smuggling campaign from Sahebgunj

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday launched an anti-cow smuggling campaign from Jharkhand’s Sahebganj district..

VHP state seva pramukh Balgovind Kashyap said that under the drive, the organisation will send delegations to all police station in the districts sharing borders with West Bengal and Bihar and submit petitions with them and the local superintendent of police (SP) urging them to check cow smuggling.

Kashyap said some districts of Santhal Pargana such as Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Dhanbad, and Giridih districts of North Chhotanagpur division have emerged as the main smuggling route of the cattle smugglers, VHP has decided to sensitise the local police and help them in effective implementation of smuggling of cattle to slaughter houses.

“Cow smuggling through Jharkhand to Bengal and Bangladesh has not stopped completely. VHP believes it could not be possible without connivance of the local police. Recently seven sacks of cow skin were recovered at Mirza Chokri of Sahebganj district. Police were informed but no action was taken against those behind its trade,” said Balgovind Kashyap. Skin was reportedly smuggled from Bihar to Bengal.

Therefore, Kashyap said, the VHP has decided to handover memorandum to police station of all bordering districts in first phase. The campaign has begun and soon it would be spread to other parts of the state.

VHP has also directed its members to keep vigil on cow smuggling in their respective area and help police in checking the menace. “Members have strictly been directed not to take law and order into their hands while protecting the cows from smugglers. Instead, they have been asked to carry out rescue operations through legal ways,” he said.

VHP has also intensified activities for mobilising people for Ram temple at Ayodhya. VHP leader said after handing over memorandum to governor at Ranchi on October 25, Hindu Sammelan is being organised in each district in rotation.

“Now VHP members would meet all 14 members of Parliament from the state to raise issue of Ram temple at Ayodhya during winter session,” he said.

