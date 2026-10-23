2.3– 9.2 crore emerges as the preferred budget range for Indian investors eyeing overseas property: Survey

The majority of Indian investors planning to buy property overseas intend to invest between ₹2.3 crore and ₹9.2 crore, with apartments and condominiums emerging as the preferred asset type, followed by villas and townhouses, according to a joint survey by Knight Frank India and IREX.

Residency and Golden Visa opportunities top the list of factors influencing Indian buyers’ overseas property purchase decisions, followed by portfolio diversification, a joint survey by Knight Frank India and IREX has found. (Gemini-generated image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The survey indicates that 85% of respondents plan to invest between ₹2.3 crore and ₹9.2 crore in overseas property. Apartments and condominiums are the preferred property type, selected by 69% of respondents, followed by villas and townhouses at 26%. Penthouses account for 4% of preferences, while branded residences account for 1%.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

As many as 61% of respondents cited rental income and capital appreciation as key reasons for considering overseas property purchases. Other motivations include residency opportunities, portfolio diversification, lifestyle preferences and long-term financial and personal goals.

Residency and Golden Visa opportunities rank first among the five key factors influencing overseas property purchase decisions. Other factors include portfolio diversification and currency hedging, business expansion and tax benefits, children’s education and lifestyle improvement. These findings indicate that overseas property purchases are driven by broader personal and investment objectives, in addition to potential financial returns, the survey showed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Property size is another consideration, with 76% of respondents looking at homes measuring between 1,500 and 2,500 sq ft. Within this range, 49% prefer properties measuring 2,000–2,500 sq ft, while 27% favour homes in the 1,500–2,000 sq ft category, the survey showed. Preferred destinations among resident Indian investors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Property size is another consideration, with 76% of respondents looking at homes measuring between 1,500 and 2,500 sq ft. Within this range, 49% prefer properties measuring 2,000–2,500 sq ft, while 27% favour homes in the 1,500–2,000 sq ft category, the survey showed. Preferred destinations among resident Indian investors {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The preferred destinations among resident Indian investors span the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America, with the UAE, Greece, Thailand, Portugal, Australia, the US, the UK, Bali in Indonesia, Canada and Malaysia featuring among their choices, a new survey has said.

Also Read: ₹63 crore investment in ultra-luxury villa project in Goa">India Sotheby’s and ASK-backed platform debuts with ₹63 crore investment in ultra-luxury villa project in Goa

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Other markets, such as Georgia, Cyprus, Malta, and Latvia, are also attracting interest from buyers exploring overseas property opportunities. Residency programmes may influence interest in some of these markets, alongside investment potential, lifestyle preferences and other market-specific considerations.

“Overseas residential property is increasingly being considered as part of a broader wealth and investment strategy by Indian buyers. While rental income and capital appreciation remain important considerations, destination choices are also shaped by residency opportunities, lifestyle preferences and the need to diversify assets across markets,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Also Read: Noida International Airport takes wing: How it could impact property prices, housing demand and office markets

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The report captures the intent of resident Indian individuals considering overseas residential purchases, viewed in the context of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and the permitted annual remittance limit of $250,000 per individual. It therefore maps the destinations buyers may consider within this funding framework, rather than representing the entirety of overseas property investment by Indians. The findings highlight the importance of evaluating each market against individual investment objectives, budgets and regulatory considerations, said Baijal.

Overseas property gains a larger share of wealth portfolios

Real estate accounts for an average of 45% of respondents' total wealth allocation, comprising 32% in domestic property and 13% in overseas property. The allocation to overseas real estate has increased from approximately 5% a decade ago, indicating its growing share in respondents’ investment portfolios. It also showed that investors put in 20% in fixed income, 18% in alternative assets and 17% in equities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The survey finds that 84% of respondents already own property overseas, while 16% are prospective first-time buyers in international markets.

“The growing interest among Indian buyers in overseas real estate reflects a more considered approach to global property ownership, where investment potential, residency options and lifestyle aspirations intersect. Buyers are increasingly evaluating international markets not just for rental income and capital appreciation but also for the long-term value they offer in portfolio diversification and global mobility, said Lavanya Anand, Event Director, IREX.

Business owners, traders and industrialists account for 53% of respondents, making them the largest group considering overseas property acquisitions. Corporate executives and working professionals represent 30%, while first-generation entrepreneurs account for 11%. The share of corporate executives and working professionals has increased from 7% a decade ago, indicating that interest in international property markets now extends to a wider range of buyers’ profiles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The survey also finds that 76% of respondents are between 35 and 50 years of age. This concentration among working-age buyers highlights the relevance of wealth creation, investment diversification and longer-term financial planning in overseas property decisions.