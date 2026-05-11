Alibaug’s Bollywood connection deepens as Esha Deol joins HoABL luxury villa project

Mumbai-based real estate developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha has partnered with actor and interior design enthusiast Esha Deol for the design of its marquee luxury villa project in Alibaug, further strengthening the coastal town’s growing appeal among Bollywood celebrities. Mumbai-based real estate developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha has partnered with actor and interior design enthusiast Esha Deol for the design of its marquee luxury villa project in Alibaug. (File Photo)

According to the company, the collaboration brings together a shared commitment to refined living, where design transcends function to become an experience rooted in emotion, elegance and timeless sophistication.

“At the heart of this collaboration lies a confluence of vision: HoABL’s pursuit of elevated lifestyles and Esha Deol’s intuitive design philosophy. The marquee project is envisioned as a sanctuary of curated living, seamlessly blending architecture, nature and artistry,” the company said in a statement.

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“Design has never been a passing interest for me; it has always been an instinct. This collaboration with HoABL allows me to create spaces that evoke warmth, belonging and understated luxury,” said Esha Deol, daughter of Bollywood veteran Dharmendra.

Also Read: After Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon now buys a 2,000 sq ft property in Alibaug

“A home is not just designed, it is curated. It must hold emotion and soul,” she said.

Alibaug connect of Bollywood stars In 2025, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan made headlines with his first land investment: a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, purchased for ₹2 crore. The plot is part of Chateau de Alibaug, a flagship coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

In April 2024, Amitabh Bachchan purchased a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug for ₹10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha. In July 2024, HoABL announced that Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon had purchased a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug. Sanon purchased the land parcel in the Sol de Alibaug project by HoABL around three months after Amitabh Bachchan purchased it in the same project.

In February 2024, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her film debut with The Archies, was in the news for purchasing farmland in Thal village in picturesque Alibaug, near Mumbai, Maharashtra, for ₹9.5 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

All about Alibaug real estate market Alibaug is three to four hours by road from Mumbai, via the Mumbai–Goa highway, and the Ro-Ro ferry from the Gateway of India to Mandwa takes around 45 minutes.

According to real estate consultants, property prices in Alibaug are currently around 20–30% of Mumbai’s rates. This second-home destination currently offers options like apartments, bungalows, and plots for buyers.

Also Read: Alibaug: From a weekend retreat to South Mumbai’s extension, is the coastal town Maharashtra’s next real estate hotspot?

According to property consultants, capital values of apartments in Alibaug range from ₹15,000 to ₹17,000 per sq ft. Land prices are ₹3–5 crore per acre for agricultural plots and ₹8–10 crore per acre for non-agricultural land. Further, villas are priced between ₹7–8 crore and ₹15 crore, while apartments range from ₹1.5–5 crore. Rentals yield about 3–4% for villas and 1–1.5% for apartments.