French insurance and financial services group AXA, through its Indian entity AXA Global Business Services Private Limited, has leased 2.58 lakh sq ft of office space at Phoenix Asia Tower in Hebbal, Bengaluru, for 10 years, with an estimated rental outgo of approximately ₹334 crore over the lease period, according to property documents accessed by Propstack.

AXA Global Business Services Private Limited, has leased 2.58 lakh sq ft of office space at Phoenix Asia Tower in Hebbal, Bengaluru, for 10 years (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash) more less

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The fresh lease is with the landlord, Sparkle One Mall Developers Private Limited, and covers the fourth, fifth, and sixth floors of the building, with a chargeable area of 2.58 lakh sq ft. The lease commenced on October 1, 2026, at a monthly rent of ₹2.37 crore, translating to ₹91.95 per sq ft, the document showed.

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The rent for the fifth and sixth floors will initially be ₹1.74 crore per month during June and July 2027, then increase to ₹2.37 crore per month from August 2027, following the respective rent-free fit-out periods of 8 and 10 months.

The lease carries an annual rental escalation of 4.75%, with a security deposit of ₹14.24 crore, as shown in the lease deed.

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{{^usCountry}} It also includes 304 car parking spaces and 304 two-wheeler parking spaces, the document showed. Upon expiry of the lock-in period, the lessee may terminate the deed after giving six months’ notice in writing. It also has the option of renewing for a further five years, the documents showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also includes 304 car parking spaces and 304 two-wheeler parking spaces, the document showed. Upon expiry of the lock-in period, the lessee may terminate the deed after giving six months’ notice in writing. It also has the option of renewing for a further five years, the documents showed. {{/usCountry}}

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A set of queries has been emailed to AXA. The story will be updated if a response is received.

“Large-format leases like AXA Global Business Services' entry into Phoenix Asia Towers underscore the sustained appetite among global capability centres (GCCs) for Grade-A, mixed-use developments in North Bengaluru. Beyond traditional tech parks, global occupiers are increasingly prioritising transit-oriented micro-markets like Hebbal that combine institutional-grade office infrastructure with integrated retail and lifestyle ecosystems to attract and retain top talent,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.

Bengaluru office market

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A recent Cushman & Wakefield's analysis of five major APAC office markets showed a divergent office development outlook, with Seoul and Bengaluru expected to remain viable through 2035, while Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney face viability constraints.

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Seoul offers the widest development viability margin among the five APAC markets. Prime rents in 2026 are 26% above the economic rent required to justify a new building, giving the city one of APAC’s strongest foundations for office development. Demand has remained resilient as South Korea benefits from growing AI-related investment and strong semiconductor exports.

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Bengaluru has remained viable over the past decade and is expected to remain so through 2035. Prime market rents are currently at 16% above economic rents, providing a healthy viability margin for new office development, and are expected to grow by 5.0% annually, outpacing economic rent growth of 2.5% per year, the C & W analysis showed.

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Driven by technology and global capability centre demand, prime market rents are projected to exceed economic rents by approximately 29% by 2030 and 44% by 2035, creating one of the strongest forecasted development outlooks in the region. At 36.1 msf, Bengaluru has the largest office supply pipeline in India, equal to about 16% of the stock. With vacancy at 10.6% as of Q3 2026, new space is likely to be absorbed gradually, it noted.

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