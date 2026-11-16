Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey buys two Bengaluru villa plots from Byju's family for ₹83.8 crore

Ecommerce platform Meesho's co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey has purchased two adjoining luxury residential villa plots in Bengaluru from members of the family of Byju's founder, Byju Raveendran, for a combined ₹83.81 crore. The two plots, located in the Epsilon residential enclave in Yemalur, have a combined area of 33,485 sq ft, translating into a blended rate of approximately ₹25,029 per sq ft, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Vidit Aatrey, chief executive of Meesho, has purchased two luxury residential villa plots in Bengaluru from members of the family of Byju's founder, Byju Raveendran, for a combined ₹83.81 crore. (MINT_PRINT)

The two transactions were registered on July 27, 2026, through separate sale deeds involving contiguous parcels forming part of a single plot within the enclave.

In the first transaction, Aatrey purchased an 18,305-sq-ft plot for ₹48.11 crore from Divya Gokulnath, wife of Byju Raveendran. The deal translates into approximately ₹26,280 per sq ft. Gokulnath was represented by her power of attorney (PoA) holder, Dr Gokulnath.

In the second transaction, Aatrey acquired a 15,180-sq-ft plot for ₹35.70 crore from Deeptha Akhila Raghavan, wife of Riju Raveendran, Byju Raveendran's brother. The transaction works out to approximately ₹23,521 per sq ft.

Both Meesho’s CEO Vidit Aatrey and the Byju family could not be reached for comment.

Epsilon is an upscale gated residential enclave in Yemalur, East Bengaluru, known for its large villa plots and luxury independent homes.

Apartment deals in Bengaluru Earlier this year, Wipro founder Azim Premji’s son, Tariq Premji, bought a luxury duplex penthouse in Bengaluru for ₹45.71 crore, marking one of the largest residential deals in the tech capital this year, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

Also Read: Wipro founder Azim Premji’s son Tariq buys a luxury penthouse in Bengaluru for 45.7 crore

Last year, Paresh Raja, CEO of UK-based Market Financial Solutions, bought a luxury penthouse in the 27 Summit project for ₹54.38 crore. The penthouse spanned 7,065 sq ft of carpet area and occupied the 25th and 26th floors of the premium residential project. According to the sale document, the property's super built-up area is 10,629 sq ft.

Earlier, Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy purchased a second luxury apartment in the city’s exclusive Kingfisher Towers for a staggering ₹50 crore. The 8,400 sq ft unit, located on the 16th floor, includes four bedrooms and five dedicated car parking spaces.

Also Read: Why Narayana Murthy’s real estate purchase in Bengaluru is anything but simple