Wipro founder Azim Premji’s son Tariq buys a luxury penthouse in Bengaluru for 45.7 crore

Wipro founder Azim Premji’s son, Tariq Premji, has bought a luxury duplex penthouse in Bengaluru for ₹45.71 crore, marking one of the largest residential deals in the tech capital this year, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Wipro founder Azim Premji’s son, Tariq Premji, has bought a luxury duplex penthouse in Bengaluru for ₹45.71 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. (Picture for representational purposes) (AI generated image using ChatGPT)

Azim Premji, founder of the Azim Premji Foundation, is among India’s leading business leaders and philanthropists, having committed a significant portion of his wealth to education and social development initiatives.

The duplex apartment is located in the 27 Summit project in Sampangiramnagar and was sold by Nestled Haven Developers LLP, associated with Bengaluru-based developer MAIA Estates, the documents showed.

Spanning two floors of a residential tower, the penthouse has a carpet area of 7,065 sq ft and a super built-up area of 10,602 sq ft. The transaction was priced at ₹43,123 per sq ft on the super built-up area, according to the documents.

The deal also includes 11 covered car parking spaces in the basement levels of the project, along with a proportionate undivided share of 2,952 sq ft in the land parcel, the document showed.

Nestled Haven Developers LLP is a special-purpose vehicle of the MAIA Group. MAIA Estates LLP serves as the holding company of the group. Tariq Premji is vice president of the Azim Premji Endowment Fund and a non-executive director at Wipro Enterprises.

A list of questions has been sent to MAIA Estates. The story will be updated if a response is received. Tariq Premji could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: Bengaluru’s priciest real estate deal: Luxury penthouse in Central Business District sells for more than ₹54 crore

Previous transactions at 27 Summit 27 Summit by MAIA Estates is an ultra-luxury residential project off Richmond Road in central Bengaluru, featuring 75 luxury 3 to 4.5 BHK residences with sky decks, according to the developer’s website.

Sampangiram Nagar is a centrally located and well-connected area in Bengaluru. While it may not traditionally rank among the city’s top ultra-premium residential zones like Koramangala or Indiranagar, its proximity to key commercial hubs, major arterial roads such as Residency Road and Richmond Road, and central business districts (CBD), including MG Road and Lavelle Road, makes it a sought-after location.

Last year, Paresh Raja, CEO of UK-based Market Financial Solutions, bought a luxury penthouse in the 27 Summit project for ₹54.38 crore. The penthouse spanned 7,065 sq ft of carpet area and occupied the 25th and 26th floors of the premium residential project. According to the sale document, the property's super built-up area is 10,629 sq ft.

The deal was closed at a carpet area rate of ₹77,000 per sq ft and a super built-up rate of ₹51,170 per sq ft.

Also Read: Manipal Group Chairman Ranjan Pai’s Esencia Partners buys property in Bengaluru for ₹165.6 crore

Top residential deals in Bengaluru Esencia Partners, a firm where Ranjan Pai of Manipal Hospitals serves as a managing partner, acquired a property on Bengaluru’s prime Lavelle Road for ₹165.6 crore last year.

The site, which includes an existing building, spans around 25,824 sq ft. According to registration data accessed by real estate platform Zapkey, the property was sold by Mira Angeline Cummins, an Australian passport holder.

Earlier, Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy purchased a second luxury apartment in the city’s exclusive Kingfisher Towers for a staggering ₹50 crore. The 8,400 sq ft unit, located on the 16th floor, includes four bedrooms and five dedicated car parking spaces.

The deal was closed at ₹59,500 per sq ft, placing it among the most expensive residential purchases in Bengaluru. Known as the Billionaires’ Tower, Kingfisher Towers is a 34-storey ultra-luxury development featuring around 81 apartments (all 4 BHKs) spread across three blocks on a 4.5-acre site, with average unit sizes of 8,321 sq ft.

Another notable high-value transaction took place in August 2024 in Bengaluru’s upscale Indiranagar, where a property was sold for ₹47.5 crore. The sale was registered under the names of Shrinibash Sahoo and Himadri Tanaya Lenka. Sahoo, who operates several businesses in Odisha, also owns the Lyfe Hotel in Bhubaneswar.