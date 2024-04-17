 Quess Corp’s chairman buys property worth ₹67.5 crore in Bengaluru’s billionaire street - Hindustan Times
Quess Corp's chairman buys property worth 67.5 crore in Bengaluru's billionaire street

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 11:50 PM IST

The per sq ft price of the billionaire street deal works out to be around ₹70,300 per sq ft, making it the most expensive deal in Bengaluru so far

Ajit Isaac, chairman and managing director of Bengaluru-based company Quess Corp, has bought a 10,000 sq ft property worth 67.5 crore in Koramangala area, the IT capital’s billionaire street, making it the most expensive real estate deal in the city, said brokers aware of the development.

Ajit Isaac, chairman and managing director of Bengaluru-based company Quess Corp, has bought a 10,000 sq ft property worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67.5 crore in Koramangala area (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
Ajit Isaac, chairman and managing director of Bengaluru-based company Quess Corp, has bought a 10,000 sq ft property worth 67.5 crore in Koramangala area (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

He has bought the property from Arvind and Geeta Reddy, they said.

The per sq ft price of the deal works out to be around 70,300 per sq ft, making it the most expensive deal in Bengaluru so far, they said.

Deal advisor Colliers refused to comment.

The third block located in Koramangala is popularly known as Billionaire's Street as most of the country’s successful entrepreneurs reside in this locality. Some of the residents include Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Dr Devi Shetyy of Narayana Health, Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal.

Of the six blocks in the area, only the third block is the most expensive because of larger plot sizes and the fact that it is inhabited by billionaires, brokers said.

In 2021, Isaac had bought a bungalow spread across 9,507 sq ft in the same area for 52 crore. The property is located in Koramangala Extension and measures 9507 sq ft and the per sq ft price then worked out to around 58,000 per sq ft.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

