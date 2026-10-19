Sopra Steria leases 4.75 lakh sq ft in Noida for 15 years at a total rent of ₹816 crore

Sopra Steria India Limited, a technology and digital services company headquartered in France, has leased 4.75 lakh sq ft of office space in Noida for 15 years, with a total rental outlay of ₹816 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Sopra Steria India Limited, a technology and digital services company headquartered in France, has leased 4.75 lakh sq ft of office space in Noida for 15 years. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The company has taken space across the ground floor and 17 upper floors of Towers A and B at Maconns Grand, in Sector 132, Noida. The landlord is Maconns Infra Private Limited. The lease commenced on May 30, 2026, and covers a chargeable area of approximately 4.74 lakh sq ft.

The monthly rent is ₹3.75 crore, translating to approximately ₹79.2 per sq ft. The lease includes a security deposit of ₹20.48 crore and a rent escalation clause of 10% every three years. The tenant will also receive 1,125 car parking spaces free of cost, the document showed.

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Sopra Steria India Limited and Maconns Infra Private Limited could not be reached for a comment.

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“Sopra Steria’s commitment to a dedicated campus at Maconns Grande highlights the growing preference among global tech occupiers for fully customised, long-term operational bases in NCR. The Noida Expressway continues to establish itself as a primary institutional corridor capable of supporting large enterprise ecosystems. Long tenures of this nature show clear conviction in high-grade infrastructure and bespoke office environments that can scale seamlessly with multi-year workforce expansion,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.

Other commercial real estate transactions in Noida Earlier this year, Adobe expanded its office footprint in Noida by leasing more than 1.58 lakh sq ft at Max Square, developed by Max Estates Limited along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The company announced the transaction in a statement on May 8.

Accenture has also leased nearly 1.65 lakh sq ft of office space in Noida for five years, with a total rental outlay of ₹195 crore. The space was leased from Onward Coworkx Pvt Ltd, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

In another transaction, MetLife Global Operations Support Centre Private Limited leased 75,000 sq ft of office space at Oxygen Business Park in Noida, owned by Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust, at a monthly rent of approximately ₹41.84 lakh for a five-year term, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

According to a report by Knight Frank India, the occupied office stock across eight major markets grew 7% year-on-year to 917.7 million sq ft as of September 30, 2026, up from 859.4 million sq ft a year earlier. The 58.3 million sq ft increase reflects continued expansion across the country’s key commercial real estate markets. Bengaluru remained the largest office market, while Pune crossed the 100 million sq ft milestone.

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NCR remained India’s second-largest office market, with occupied office stock rising 2% year-on-year to 178.3 million sq ft as of September 30, 2026, from 175 million sq ft a year earlier.