IBM India leases 2.83 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for ₹343 crore over 10 years
Bengaluru real estate: IBM India Pvt Ltd has signed a 10-year lease for office space across the ground and first to third floors at Bagmane Tech Park
IBM India Private Limited has strengthened its presence in Bengaluru by signing a fresh 10-year lease for 2.83 lakh sq ft of office space, with the total rental outlay estimated at ₹343 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.
The company has leased space across the ground and first to third floors of Bagmane Solarium City – Radon in Bengaluru. The lease commenced on February 5, 2026, the documents showed.
Akruthi Infra-Build Developers Private Limited owns the property. IBM will pay a monthly rent of ₹2.49 crore, at a rate of ₹88 per sq ft, with a 15% escalation every three years. The company has paid a security deposit of ₹14.96 crore, the documents showed.
In addition to the rent, IBM will pay fit-out rent of ₹2.98 crore per month for five years, until March 2031. The total fit-out rent over this period will amount to approximately ₹179 crore, according to the documents.
While the Lease Deed was formally executed on May 29, 2026, the registration took place on October 1, 2026, the documents showed.
IBM could not be reached for comment.
Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, said the transaction underscores the continued appetite among large technology companies for high-grade, scalable institutional office spaces in Bengaluru.
“A long-term commitment of this scale, coupled with developer-backed fitted infrastructure, highlights two key trends: occupiers are prioritising Grade-A assets, and Bengaluru remains the indispensable anchor for global tech R&D and core operations,” he said.
A recent report by Colliers India showed that office leasing increased 7% quarter-on-quarter from 17.4 msf in the previous quarter, as Bengaluru continued to lead Indian office demand. Leasing in the city stood at 5.2 msf in Q3, up 11% year-on-year.
IBM’s other office leasing deals
Earlier this year, IBM India leased 2.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurugram for a total rental outlay of ₹180 crore over 10 years, according to documents accessed by Propstack.
The technology major leased space on floors 7 to 12 of Tower 4 at Intellion Park in Sector 59. The lease was signed with Mikado Realtors Private Limited, a Tata Group company and part of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd, as the landlord, the documents showed.
In 2024, IBM India leased 8.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for 10 years at a starting monthly rent of ₹140 per sq ft, according to property registration documents accessed through Propstack.
The same year, IBM entered into a deal with real estate developer Midas Projects for 1.06 lakh sq ft of office space spread across two floors at Divyasree Orion, a 26-acre campus in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area.
Also Read: IBM India leases 2.3 lakh sq ft in Gurugram for ₹180 crore over 10 years
Since entering India in 1951, IBM has expanded its presence across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Also Read: IBM India leases 1.6 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹2.4 crore monthly rent
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More