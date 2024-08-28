Bengaluru-based BCD Group has appointed Ashwinder R Singh as vice chairman and CEO, and elevated Angad Singh Bedi to chairman and managing director, the company said in a statement on August 28. BCD Group appoints Ashwinder R Singh as vice chairman and CEO; elevates Angad Singh Bedi to chairman and MD(BCD Group)

“With Ashwinder joining our ranks, we are set to push the boundaries of innovation, scale, and market leadership. His expertise brings a strategically transformative perspective, positioning us for a future of sustained growth,” said Angad Singh Bedi, the newly appointed chairman and managing director of BCD Group.

The company statement said that Singh has worked across segments of the real estate sector, managing demand, funding, and supply. Previously, Singh has served as the CEO at Bhartiya Urban and property consultancy JLL. He also co-founded ANAROCK. Singh has also held leadership roles at Citibank, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Housing Finance.

“Real estate is entering an era of transformation, driven by changing consumer behaviors, technological advances, and a push for sustainable development. BCD Group is well placed to lead this change, and I am eager to steer our growth initiatives that will set new standards in the industry,” Singh said.

Singh also serves as co-chair of CII’s NR committee on real estate and is a board member of CII’s NR Committee on startups and entrepreneurship.

Order book



BCD Group has delivered more than 150 million square feet of commercial and residential real estate over a span of 70 years. The Group’s expertise spans turnkey development, EPC, design, and facilities management.

The company’s current order book entails development projects to the tune of ₹1,500 crore across Bengaluru.

