BCD Group partners with ArisUnitern to fast-track real estate projects

Real estate development and contracting firm BCD Group has joined hands with real estate advisory firm ArisUnitern to provide end-to-end property and management services to developers to fast-track project completions.

BCD Group Managing Director Angad Bedi in a statement said the Indian real estate market has undergone tectonic shifts over the last decade with new regulations and taxation norms and it has become extremely important to rope in experts from the industry to make the process more seamless.

"From legal aspects to financial viability of the project and customer relationship, there is a need to solve for each of these pillars in a focused manner," Bedi said.

Identifying the evolving need of the industry, the BCD Group is partnering with ArisUnitern to emerge as a property and management company and undertaking a myriad of activities involved in the development of a project, he added.

According to officials, this partnership will enable the construction giant to turn around projects faster and in a financially sustainable manner.

Along with its robust tech platform ArisFlow, developed by its parent, ArisInfra, Aris Unitern will supply the entire construction materials to the projects along with flexible credit.

"In our endeavour to provide end-to-end operational solutions to real estate developers that helps them complete projects on time, we have been providing a range of services ranging from financial advisory services to working capital funding, getting strategic investments, joint ventures and access to construction materials at a single click in a seamless manner," Navin Dhanuka, managing director and CEO at ArisUnitern, said.

"This partnership with BCD Group assumes significance as we are able to combine our respective strengths and emerge as a preferred partner for developers turnkey needs at a time when timely delivery of projects have become the key demands of clients and retail customers. Partnership with BCD enables ArisUnitern to bring on table the best construction methodologies, new technologies and a Credible and reliable contractor to the developers," he added.

Currently, BCD group with ArisUnitern has in the pipeline projects worth over ₹500 crores in 2023- 24 and looks to significantly expand its clientele with this partnership.

