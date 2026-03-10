Bengaluru real estate: Brigade Group forays into industrial real estate with 25-acre park in Devanahalli

Bengaluru-based developer Brigade Group has entered the industrial real estate segment with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre project in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru. The development will cater to high-growth sectors such as aerospace and defence, IT/ITES and data centres, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 10. Bengaluru-based developer Brigade Group has entered the industrial real estate segment with the launch of the 25-acre Brigade Industrial Park in Devanahalli. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Located within the Hi-Tech, Defence and Aerospace Park (Phase I) near Kempegowda International Airport, the project will offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space, the company said.

Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said the move marks a strategic diversification as the company looks to expand its footprint across multiple real estate segments.



“We will leverage our legacy of four decades of real estate excellence to create high-spec, future-ready infrastructure that meets the sophisticated needs of the highly important and strategic sectors of aerospace and defence, IT/ITES and data centres. Brigade Industrial Park will be a catalyst for futuristic innovation, sustainable growth and help strengthen Bengaluru’s position as a global hub for excellence,” Mysore said.

He said that the company aims to build high-spec infrastructure tailored to the needs of sectors such as aerospace, defence and data centres.

According to the Group, Brigade Industrial Park will incorporate sustainability-focused design to improve operational efficiency and energy-efficient buildings.



Earlier, the company had partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. The projects are estimated to have a combined gross development value (GDV) of around ₹750 crore.

Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform, the company had said.

The ticket size of the projects will be between ₹60 lakh and ₹3 crore. Mumbai will have homes priced between ₹1.5 and ₹3 crore, and southern cities will have homes priced between ₹70 lakh and ₹1.5 crore.