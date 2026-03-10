Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bengaluru real estate: Brigade Group forays into industrial real estate with 25-acre park in Devanahalli

    Bengaluru real estate update: Brigade Group said the project in north Bengaluru will have over 2 million square feet of leasable space

    Updated on: Mar 10, 2026 5:05 PM IST
    Written by Souptik Datta
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Bengaluru-based developer Brigade Group has entered the industrial real estate segment with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre project in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru. The development will cater to high-growth sectors such as aerospace and defence, IT/ITES and data centres, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 10.

    Bengaluru-based developer Brigade Group has entered the industrial real estate segment with the launch of the 25-acre Brigade Industrial Park in Devanahalli. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)
    Bengaluru-based developer Brigade Group has entered the industrial real estate segment with the launch of the 25-acre Brigade Industrial Park in Devanahalli. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

    Located within the Hi-Tech, Defence and Aerospace Park (Phase I) near Kempegowda International Airport, the project will offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space, the company said.

    Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said the move marks a strategic diversification as the company looks to expand its footprint across multiple real estate segments.

    Also Read: Brigade Group plans 8 million sq ft housing projects in Hyderabad, eyes 4–5.5 crore segment

    “We will leverage our legacy of four decades of real estate excellence to create high-spec, future-ready infrastructure that meets the sophisticated needs of the highly important and strategic sectors of aerospace and defence, IT/ITES and data centres. Brigade Industrial Park will be a catalyst for futuristic innovation, sustainable growth and help strengthen Bengaluru’s position as a global hub for excellence,” Mysore said.

    He said that the company aims to build high-spec infrastructure tailored to the needs of sectors such as aerospace, defence and data centres.

    According to the Group, Brigade Industrial Park will incorporate sustainability-focused design to improve operational efficiency and energy-efficient buildings.

    Also Read: Brigade Group partners with Primus Senior Living to develop senior living homes worth 750 crore

    Earlier, the company had partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. The projects are estimated to have a combined gross development value (GDV) of around 750 crore.

    Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform, the company had said.

    The ticket size of the projects will be between 60 lakh and 3 crore. Mumbai will have homes priced between 1.5 and 3 crore, and southern cities will have homes priced between 70 lakh and 1.5 crore.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
    News/Real Estate/Bengaluru Real Estate: Brigade Group Forays Into Industrial Real Estate With 25-acre Park In Devanahalli
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes