Brigade Group plans 8 million sq ft housing projects in Hyderabad, eyes ₹4–5.5 crore segment

Real estate developer Brigade Group is set to launch 8 million sq ft of residential projects in Hyderabad, with a major focus on the premium ₹4–5.5 crore ticket segment, Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises, told Hindustan Times Real Estate.



The planned residential pipeline will span key micro-markets, including Secunderabad and Neopolis, with the company also evaluating opportunities in North Hyderabad.

“Total planned residential development stands at around 8 million square feet in Hyderabad. In Neopolis, ticket sizes will range from ₹4 crore to ₹5.5 crore. The rest of the projects are currently in the planning stage,” Mysore said.

₹ 5,000 crore investment over 3–4 years Brigade recently acquired a 4.03-acre land parcel in Hyderabad for around ₹500 crore. To complete ongoing and upcoming projects across residential, commercial, hospitality and retail segments, the Group plans to deploy over ₹5,000 crore over the next three to four years, Mysore said.

“With a strategic focus on Hyderabad as a primary growth engine, we aim to expand our total development footprint in the city to about 10.5 million square feet by FY27,” Mysore said. This will include completed, ongoing and upcoming launches scheduled through March 2028.

The expansion plan includes 3.5 million sq ft of additional residential space, including marquee developments in Neopolis and Secunderabad.

Mysore said that the company’s flagship mixed-use development, Brigade Gateway Hyderabad, is under construction. “Residential Tower A has completed both basement levels, while Tower B has finished all four basements. Foundation work for the integrated commercial tower is currently underway, keeping the project firmly on schedule. Market response has been exceptionally strong, with over 60% of the residential inventory already sold,” he said.

Commercial and retail expansion Beyond housing, Brigade Group is developing a 6.5 lakh sq ft Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway and is exploring land partnerships to build additional one-million-sq-ft malls, citing the city’s relatively low retail density.

Its flexible workspace arm, Buzzworks, currently operates 2,000 billable seats (1.2 lakh sq ft) at full occupancy and is set to triple its footprint in the coming quarters, driven by the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad, Mysore said.

In the hospitality segment, Brigade is developing a 300-key InterContinental hotel and evaluating both greenfield and brownfield opportunities, aiming to tap into rising average room rates and increasing demand for luxury hotel infrastructure.

“The Group has recently signed several memorandums, following the recent acquisition of a land parcel in Neopolis via auction. The Group continues to actively engage with landowners for potential partnerships to close additional transactions by FY27,” Mysore said.

The company had earlier acquired a 4.04-acre land parcel in Neopolis Phase 3, for about ₹118 crore per acre through an auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.